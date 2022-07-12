Overview

Dr. Martin Logsdon, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Logsdon works at Louisville Dermatology Assocs in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.