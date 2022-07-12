Dr. Martin Logsdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logsdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Logsdon, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Logsdon, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Locations
Louisville Dermatology Asc Psc1700 Old Bluegrass Ave Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 363-1841
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Martin logsdon was so nice it was my first time meeting him he made me feel at ease comfortable made me laugh and feel at ease about my problems he listened to me and what I had to say more doctor's need to be like him he was amazing I can't say enough great things about him and my visit today! thanks again and his assistant tim was nice also
About Dr. Martin Logsdon, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logsdon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logsdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logsdon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logsdon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Logsdon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logsdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logsdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logsdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.