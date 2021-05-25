Overview of Dr. Martin Lopez, MD

Dr. Martin Lopez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.



Dr. Lopez works at Martin Lopez, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.