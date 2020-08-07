Overview of Dr. Martin Mai, MD

Dr. Martin Mai, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Mai works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.