Overview of Dr. Martin Makary, MD

Dr. Martin Makary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Makary works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure), Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.