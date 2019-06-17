See All General Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Martin Makary, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Baltimore, MD
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Makary, MD

Dr. Martin Makary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Makary works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure), Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Makary's Office Locations

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-6845
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sibley Memorial Hospital
    5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-1508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 17, 2019
    Great doctor who treats you like family and tells you the best options for your current state of being
    Jun 17, 2019
    About Dr. Martin Makary, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1831134337
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Makary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makary has seen patients for Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure), Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Makary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

