Dr. Martin Maron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Maron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Maron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Maron works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center67 S Bedford St Ste 302W, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 825-8650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Network Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maron?
I am a physician and author of a tell-all book about healthcare “ What Your Doctor Won’t (or can’t) Tell You” and have practiced in New York and Connecticut. I recommend that every patient who has a complex hypertrophic myopathy see Dr. Martin Maron. He is exceptionally qualified and is extremely compassionate.
About Dr. Martin Maron, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225146905
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maron works at
Dr. Maron has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.