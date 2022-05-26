See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Martin Martino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Martin Martino, MD

Oncology
4.8 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Martin Martino, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Dr. Martino works at Center for Gynecologic Oncology and Advanced Womens Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders, Tubo-Ovarian Abscess and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension St Vincents
    3 Shircliff Way Ste 714, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 308-1350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martino?

    May 26, 2022
    Dr Martino is an amazing doctor! He is intelligent, kind, with a great bedside manner. I was diagnosed with a cyst on my ovary that was possibly cancerous. He performed robotic surgery to remove it along with a hysterectomy. The cyst was softball sized and benign. He made 5 extremely small incisions. After surgery, I had little to no pain and was up and walking. I am still taking things slowly but am feeling great. I highly recommend Dr Martino for gynecological oncology robotic surgery. I am very happy with the results. Thanks Dr Martino!
    GB — May 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Martino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Martino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martino to family and friends

    Dr. Martino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Martino, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Martino, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629087549
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida: H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College, New Brunswick, Nj
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Martino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martino works at Center for Gynecologic Oncology and Advanced Womens Health in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martino’s profile.

    Dr. Martino has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, Tubo-Ovarian Abscess and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Martino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Martino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.