Dr. Martin Martucci, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Martucci, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Nerve Block, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10810 E 45th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 742-7030
- 2 3204 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 742-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No matter what type of day I’m having, Dr. Martucci can always put a smile on my face and ease my anxiety. He’s a brilliant doctor, technologically advanced, extremely knowledgeable in his field of expertise [and then some], personable, and treats you with respect and kindness. When I’m at his office I always feel treated like I’m a person, not like cattle going through shutes. It’s a lost art in today’s society. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been a patient of his since approximately October 2006, so that would be 16 years now.
About Dr. Martin Martucci, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1962405035
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- Pain Medicine
