See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Martin Martucci, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Martin Martucci, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Martin Martucci, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Methodist Hosps Of Dallas

They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Nerve Block, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Keley Booth, MD
Dr. Keley Booth, MD
4.5 (77)
View Profile
Cassie Davis, APRN
Cassie Davis, APRN
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    10810 E 45th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 742-7030
  2. 2
    3204 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 742-7030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martucci?

    Nov 22, 2022
    No matter what type of day I’m having, Dr. Martucci can always put a smile on my face and ease my anxiety. He’s a brilliant doctor, technologically advanced, extremely knowledgeable in his field of expertise [and then some], personable, and treats you with respect and kindness. When I’m at his office I always feel treated like I’m a person, not like cattle going through shutes. It’s a lost art in today’s society. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been a patient of his since approximately October 2006, so that would be 16 years now.
    RumCakeLady67 — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Martucci, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Martucci, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martucci to family and friends

    Dr. Martucci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martucci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Martucci, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Martucci, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962405035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Martucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martucci has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Nerve Block, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Martucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Martucci, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.