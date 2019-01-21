Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGonagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD
Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. McGonagle's Office Locations
Midtex Hearing Center510 E US HIGHWAY 377, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-2660
- 2 107 Sw 7th Ave, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 Directions (940) 327-0001
Martin E Mcgonagle MD107 S Park Dr Ste B, Brownwood, TX 76801 Directions (325) 643-5824
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Courteous staff and very little wait time. Dr Mcgonagle is very friendly and up to date on the latest drugs and procedures. I have been seeing him for 10+ years.
About Dr. Martin McGonagle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871698308
Education & Certifications
- THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGonagle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGonagle accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGonagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGonagle speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McGonagle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGonagle.
