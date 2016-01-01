Overview of Dr. Martin Messah, DDS

Dr. Martin Messah, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Snohomish, WA. They graduated from University Of California.



Dr. Messah works at Bickford Family Dental Care in Snohomish, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.