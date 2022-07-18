Dr. Martin Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Locations
Martin B Miller MD14911 National Ave Ste 5, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 683-9909Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I heard of Dr Miller from a client who took her elderly mother to Dr Miller for a persistent rash that 3 other doctors could not resolve., yet he had diagnosed and resolved promptly. I too had broken out in an itchy, painful rash that an urgent care had diagnosed as shingles. Dr Miller took one look at me and said I had mite bites from gardening and that I was highly allergic. He noticed that I didn’t have insurance , and sent me with enough of a very expensive ointment to treat the issue . He said well you’re here.. Do you have melanoma on either side of your family? I said both. So he did a cancer check while I was there . THATS THOROUGH! He’s busy , yet squeezed me in on an emergency twice. His staff is excellent, and I like that they are not selling beauty products like other derm offices - just treating skin issues.
About Dr. Martin Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215005327
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
