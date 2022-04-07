Dr. Martin Mizener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Mizener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Mizener, MD
Dr. Martin Mizener, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Clarinda Regional Health Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mizener works at
Dr. Mizener's Office Locations
Midwest Eyecare4353 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarinda Regional Health Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mom has had tubes put in both of her eyes now and Dr Mizener has been wonderful. He is attentive to her questions and makes you feel very comfortable. He is very knowledgeable and great at explaining his procedure before the surgery. I highly recommend him. His staff is also very caring.
About Dr. Martin Mizener, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ia
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
