Dr. Martin Moon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Moon, MD
Dr. Martin Moon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon's Office Locations
-
1
St. Elizabeth Florence4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 212-4625
-
2
St Elizabeth Physicians General and Vascular20 Medical Village Dr Ste 132, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 578-5880
-
3
General Surgery Florence7370 Turfway Rd Ste 150, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 578-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martin Moon, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174516934
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
