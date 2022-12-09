See All Plastic Surgeons in Spring Valley, NY
Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (25)
Map Pin Small Spring Valley, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD

Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring Valley, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Moskovitz works at Affordable Plastic Surgery in Spring Valley, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
4.6 (72)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
4.8 (41)
View Profile
Dr. George Freed, DMD
Dr. George Freed, DMD
5.0 (317)
View Profile

Dr. Moskovitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affordable Plastic Surgery
    67 Route 59 Ste 211B, Spring Valley, NY 10977 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 225-1101
  2. 2
    Image Plastic Surgery
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 105, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 225-1101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moskovitz?

    Dec 09, 2022
    I consulted Dr. Martin Moskovitz for a facelift surgery. I found him to be the most knowledgeable and committed doctor I've ever met. He was a stickler for detail, and I couldn't be so happier with how my surgery turned out. Thanks to him.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moskovitz to family and friends

    Dr. Moskovitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moskovitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669434841
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Med Coll
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moskovitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moskovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Moskovitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.