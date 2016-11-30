Dr. Martin Murphree, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Murphree, DDS
Dr. Martin Murphree, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kiln, MS.
Kiln Dental Center17094 HIGHWAY 603, Kiln, MS 39556 Directions (228) 222-3038
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I received a root canal and crown from Dr. Murphree, no pain, excellent results!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1952420937
Dr. Murphree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphree accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
