Offers telehealth
Dr. Martin Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (877) 463-2010Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I am so grateful for a successful surgery which exceeded my expectations. (Breast Implant and capsule removal, & lift) He Explained well different options, was caring and compassionate, and i felt confident and safe in his hands. His assistant Rachel was also very kind and caring. I love Cleveland Clinic Staff Thank you Dr. Newman !!!
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Presbyterian
- Jackson Meml Hosp, Univ Miami
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
