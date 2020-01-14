Overview of Dr. Martin O'Grady, MD

Dr. Martin O'Grady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. O'Grady works at Virginia Beach Surgery in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.