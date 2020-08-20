Dr. Martin Okonkwo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okonkwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Okonkwo, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Okonkwo, MD
Dr. Martin Okonkwo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine.
Dr. Okonkwo works at
Dr. Okonkwo's Office Locations
Apex Pediatrics PA1800 SE 32nd Ave Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 867-9988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love this family practice. I've been with them for many years.
About Dr. Martin Okonkwo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437188125
Education & Certifications
- University of Lagos / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okonkwo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okonkwo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okonkwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Okonkwo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okonkwo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okonkwo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okonkwo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.