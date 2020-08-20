Overview of Dr. Martin Okonkwo, MD

Dr. Martin Okonkwo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine.



Dr. Okonkwo works at Apex Pediatrics PA in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.