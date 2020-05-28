Overview of Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD

Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Hospital For Special Surgery, New Milford Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. O'Malley works at Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.