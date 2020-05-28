See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD

Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Hospital For Special Surgery, New Milford Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. O'Malley works at Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Malley's Office Locations

    Foot & Ankle Orthopedic Surgery
    420 E 72nd St Ste 1B, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 203-0740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • New Milford Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Foot Fracture
Morton's Neuroma
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Plantar Fasciitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Instability
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Heel Spur
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteosarcoma
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sever's Disease
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthPartners
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 28, 2020
    He performed successful foot surgery where other doctors couldn't perform about 20 years ago. Whenever I walk a lot, I know I have Dr. O'Malley to thank. Before the surgery I could barely walk to my mailbox. He's a delightful man and skilled surgeon.
    Alice Garrard — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194801944
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Tufts University
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hamilton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley works at Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. O'Malley’s profile.

    Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

