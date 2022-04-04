Dr. Martin O'Toole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin O'Toole, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin O'Toole, MD
Dr. Martin O'Toole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. O'Toole's Office Locations
Pasadena Cosmetic Surgery542 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 671-1756
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O’Toole and his staff are fantastic ! In addition to his warm bedside manner, Dr. O is thorough and graciously took the time I needed to review procedural steps and answer questions….a comfortable environment and I never felt hurried. I am so pleased with the result and highly recommend him
About Dr. Martin O'Toole, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063504058
Education & Certifications
- Tex A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
- Huntington Meml Hospital
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- Ponce Sch of Med
- University of California Irvine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Toole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Toole accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Toole speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.