Dr. Martin Pham, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Pham, MD
Dr. Martin Pham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
UCSD Division of Neurosurgery4510 Executive Dr # 7, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Martin Pham, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1609130921
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
