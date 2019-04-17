Dr. Martin Prado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Prado, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Prado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.
Dr. Prado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at DeLand1070 N Stone St Ste D, Deland, FL 32720 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prado?
I had a colonoscopy this morning. Everyone was wonderful, caring and put me at ease. Dr.Prado explained at length the results of the procedure. He has an excellent and caring bed side manner. Everyone from the front desk, nurses to the anesthesiologist were first rate and made my colonoscopy a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Martin Prado, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1487603445
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prado using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prado works at
Dr. Prado has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prado speaks Tagalog.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Prado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.