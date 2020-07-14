Overview

Dr. Martin Prosky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Prosky works at Northern Virginia Gastrointstnl in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.