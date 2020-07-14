Dr. Martin Prosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Prosky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Prosky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Northern Virginia Gastrointstnl3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 107, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 876-0437
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tele visit with Dr. Prosky. He set me up with a colonoscopy in August. He is very personable. Th research I did on him was wonderful. I feel like I am in good hands. I have had dealings with his office staff and all were very kind and listen to my concerns. I am impressed with the professionalism of all.
About Dr. Martin Prosky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740215391
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- North Shore U/Sloan-Ketteri
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prosky has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Prosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.