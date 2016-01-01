Overview

Dr. Martin Quan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Quan works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.