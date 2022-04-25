See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Martin Quirno, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Martin Quirno, MD

Dr. Martin Quirno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Quirno works at RYC Orthopaedics, P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quirno's Office Locations

    Richard I. Ulin M.d. PC
    1095 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 427-7750
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thomas Youm MD
    1056 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 348-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Neuroplasty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Neuroplasty

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Dr. Quirno is a soft-spoken, highly intelligent and competent surgeon. He performed an ALIF on my spine 4/26/21. I just had my last follow up with him. My discs have totally fused and the surgery was an overwhelming success. Dr. Quirno explained everything that was going to happen step by step. Prior to surgery I was in constant pain. Pain meds and therapy stopped helping me. I am only 50 years old and couldn't stand being in pain all the time. Dr. Quirno has given me my quality of life back and I don't regret my decision to have back surgery in the least. I would highly recommend Dr. Quirno to anyone suffering with back issues. His office staff is professional and efficient too.
    Joann Porta — Apr 25, 2022
    About Dr. Martin Quirno, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285883330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
