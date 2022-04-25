Dr. Martin Quirno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quirno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Quirno, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Quirno, MD
Dr. Martin Quirno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Quirno works at
Dr. Quirno's Office Locations
-
1
Richard I. Ulin M.d. PC1095 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 427-7750Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Thomas Youm MD1056 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 348-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quirno?
Dr. Quirno is a soft-spoken, highly intelligent and competent surgeon. He performed an ALIF on my spine 4/26/21. I just had my last follow up with him. My discs have totally fused and the surgery was an overwhelming success. Dr. Quirno explained everything that was going to happen step by step. Prior to surgery I was in constant pain. Pain meds and therapy stopped helping me. I am only 50 years old and couldn't stand being in pain all the time. Dr. Quirno has given me my quality of life back and I don't regret my decision to have back surgery in the least. I would highly recommend Dr. Quirno to anyone suffering with back issues. His office staff is professional and efficient too.
About Dr. Martin Quirno, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1285883330
Education & Certifications
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quirno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quirno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quirno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quirno works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quirno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quirno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quirno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quirno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.