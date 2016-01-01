Dr. Racanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Racanelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Racanelli, MD
Dr. Martin Racanelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with Winthrop University Hospital
Dr. Racanelli works at
Dr. Racanelli's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medical Associates PC775 Park Ave Ste 145, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 261-4445Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Racanelli?
About Dr. Martin Racanelli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497849616
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Racanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Racanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Racanelli works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Racanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.