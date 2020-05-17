See All Psychiatrists in Champaign, IL
Dr. Martin Repetto, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Champaign, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Martin Repetto, MD

Dr. Martin Repetto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med

Dr. Repetto works at CARLE CLINIC ASSOCIATION in Champaign, IL with other offices in Gibson City, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Anxiety and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Repetto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Pavilion
    809 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 373-1700
  2. 2
    Gibson Area Hospital Geriatric Behavioral Svcs
    4 Doctors Park, Gibson City, IL 60936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 784-4540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Martin Repetto, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881634228
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Fl College Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Repetto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Repetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Repetto has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Anxiety and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Repetto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repetto.

