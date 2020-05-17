Overview of Dr. Martin Repetto, MD

Dr. Martin Repetto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med



Dr. Repetto works at CARLE CLINIC ASSOCIATION in Champaign, IL with other offices in Gibson City, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Anxiety and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.