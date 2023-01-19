Dr. Martin Richler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Richler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Richler's Office Locations
Putnoi Eye Care PC20 Hope Ave Ste 212, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (781) 891-1447
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had various exams and 2 surgeries performed by Dr. Richler. He is kind, deeply experienced, and thorough. I trust him completely. I don’t go to a physician based on how fancy his office is so issues of that nature don’t factor into my review.
About Dr. Martin Richler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Richler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richler has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richler speaks Creole and French Creole.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Richler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.