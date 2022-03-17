Overview of Dr. Martin Richman, MD

Dr. Martin Richman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MC Ohio Toledo and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Richman works at Advanced Urology Institute in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.