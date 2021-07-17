Overview of Dr. Martin Rifkin, MD

Dr. Martin Rifkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Manitoba - Winnipeg Manitoba and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Rifkin works at SIMED Health Gainesville Urology in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.