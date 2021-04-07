Dr. Martin Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Robbins, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Robbins, MD
Dr. Martin Robbins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins' Office Locations
Scarborough Office308 Us Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t even say enough great things about Dr. Robbins , He is beyond compassionate and is invested into every individual he sees. After my hysterectomy from another doc , I had bad pains , docs brushed it off but not Dr. Robbins ! He said it sounds like your endometriosis is still there. He was correct. It never went away. Dr Robbins fixed that, I am now 100% pelvic pain free these days and I’m 10 weeks out from surgery! He IS the GOLD standard!!! Thank you Dr Robbins!!! ??
About Dr. Martin Robbins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851331433
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- Millard Filmore/Chldns Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
