Overview of Dr. Martin Roche, MD

Dr. Martin Roche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259 and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Roche works at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Oakland Park, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.