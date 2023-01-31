Dr. Martin Roche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Roche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Roche, MD
Dr. Martin Roche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259 and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Roche works at
Dr. Roche's Office Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute5597 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800Tuesday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pmSaturday8:15am - 5:15pm
-
2
Hospital For Special Surgery300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 657-4600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Delray Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roche?
Dr. Rouche did my right knee in 2016 and found that I only needed a knee implant. I have had great success and have had no problems. He told me I would probably have to do the left knee eventually. So here I am in 2023 getting an appointment with Dr. Roche to do my left knee. He is a wonderful ortho surgent and cares about all his patients I wouldn't let anyone else do my surgery except Dr. Rouche he is the best!
About Dr. Martin Roche, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1497805295
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Gorgas Hospital
- University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roche works at
Dr. Roche has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.