Overview

Dr. Martin Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Rosen works at Kings Highway Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.