Overview of Dr. Martin Samuel, MD

Dr. Martin Samuel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Samuel works at SAMUEL MARTIN E MD OFFICE in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Conductive Hearing Loss and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.