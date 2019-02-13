Dr. Martin Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Samuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Samuel, MD
Dr. Martin Samuel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Samuel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Samuel's Office Locations
-
1
Martin E. Samuel DDS MD Sc2741 W Layton Ave Ste 206, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 281-9820
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?
I first saw Dr. Samuel a year ago about my vertigo and hearing. I had a private and comfortable hearing test given by his asst. Pat. Dr reffered me to hospital for an MRI of my brain with regard to the vertigo. I insisted I be sedated for the MRI due to anxiety, panic and claustrophobia. Pat worked hard to make that happen for me. Dr. Samuel has an excellent "bedside manner." I'm seeing him again for other issues. I would recommended him to anyone needing a profressional and compassionate ENT.
About Dr. Martin Samuel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376500884
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Conductive Hearing Loss and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.