Dr. Martin Sanda, MD

Urology
3.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Sanda, MD

Dr. Martin Sanda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Sanda works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Epididymitis and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-4898
  2. 2
    Emory Clinic At Perimeter
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-4898
  3. 3
    Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta
    5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-4898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epididymitis
Prostate Removal
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Epididymitis
Prostate Removal
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Feb 04, 2020
    Had a radical prostatectomy (robotic) by Dr. Martin G. Sanda, March 2018 at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, Atlanta. Excellent outcome with no detectable PSA after one year. We’re praying for the same after two years (next month—March). First M.D. ever in my life to provide his cell number to me in case I’m in need of immediate information/care. Terrific! Dr. Sanda and Emory Healthcare are outstanding! And if you have any lingering doubts, check his impressive credentials at the Emory Healthcare internet site,
    Mike in Centerville, GA — Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Martin Sanda, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710093679
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital (Urology)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Sanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanda works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sanda’s profile.

    Dr. Sanda has seen patients for Epididymitis and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

