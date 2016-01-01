Overview

Dr. Martin Sarkar, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Sarkar works at Frederick Health Medical Group - Specialty Care in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.