Overview of Dr. Martin Schaeffer, MD

Dr. Martin Schaeffer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Schaeffer works at CNY Spine & Pain Medicine, LLC in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.