Dr. Martin Schaeffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martin Schaeffer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Schaeffer's Office Locations
Cny Spine and Pain Medicine LLC7449 MORGAN RD, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 451-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Had a nontypical neurological pain centered in my hands, he was the first doctor to prescribe medication that worked! Easy to communicate with and open to questions. Listens to his patients.
Education & Certifications
- Colo Pain and Rehab Pllc
- St Vincent's Hosp & Med Ctr
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Lehigh University
Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaeffer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaeffer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.
