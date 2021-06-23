Overview of Dr. Martin Schear, MD

Dr. Martin Schear, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Schear works at Schear Family Practice in Dayton, OH with other offices in Oakwood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.