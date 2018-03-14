Overview of Dr. Martin Schwartzberg, MD

Dr. Martin Schwartzberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester.



Dr. Schwartzberg works at River Road Pediatrics, PLLC in Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.