Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD
Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-1236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC325 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-0766
-
3
Branford Rehabilitation Center1236 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-5688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
Had an Emergency situation before his office closed on Saturday for the day, Not only was Dr. Shapiro VERY THOUROUGH with his examination but He and his technician Holly and Chris) stayed the ENTIRE time while we were there. I was VERY IMPRESSED with how he handled my very frantic daughter. He also took the time to talk to us and make sure we understood EVERYTHING he was doing. Would HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!
About Dr. Martin Shapiro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1306949383
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.