Dr. Martin Mortazavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Mortazavi, MD
Dr. Martin Mortazavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Karolinska Institute / Medical Faculty|University I Trondheim, Det Med Fak
Dr. Mortazavi works at
Dr. Mortazavi's Office Locations
California Institute of Neuroscience2100 Lynn Rd Ste 120, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 795-7656Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Beverly Hills Health Center8900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (805) 795-7656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He is knowledgeable and truly cares about patients. He's a lifesaver
About Dr. Martin Mortazavi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Norwegian, Persian, Spanish and Swedish
- 1093958852
Education & Certifications
- Karolinska Institute / Medical Faculty|University I Trondheim, Det Med Fak
- University Of Fl Shands
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortazavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mortazavi speaks Norwegian, Persian, Spanish and Swedish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortazavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortazavi.
