Dr. Martin Shill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Shill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Locations
M Shill MD PLLC2481 Professional Ct Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 377-3004
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant Doctor and staff.Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Martin Shill, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Metrohlth Mc
- Mt Sinai
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shill has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shill.
