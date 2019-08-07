See All Hand Surgeons in Defiance, OH
Dr. Martin Skie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Martin Skie, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin Skie, MD

Dr. Martin Skie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Defiance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Skie works at ProMedica Physicians Defiance Orthopaedic Center in Defiance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Skie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Defiance Orthopaedic Center
    1252 Ralston Ave Ste 302, Defiance, OH 43512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 255-7075
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Skie?

    Aug 07, 2019
    I just had knuckle replacement surgery on my index and middle finger and my arthritic thumb rebuilt by Dr. Marty Ski and was highly satisfied with his staff and how I was promptly seen at my visits. Marty's bedside manor is top notch as he made me feel very comfortable before and after my procedures. I would highly recommend Dr. Ski and his staff to anyone who is looking to have surgery on their hands. I have had similar surgery done on my left hand and there is no comparison to how I was treated and the level of confidence I had going in for my procedures. In the review offered with 1-5 star ratings I was 5 stars on all points offered, but inadvertently clicked on a one star by mistake. Marty and his people are a 5 star group and I thank God for them all!
    Bob Simpson — Aug 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Skie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Skie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Skie to family and friends

    Dr. Skie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Skie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Skie, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Skie, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568459824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Skie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skie works at ProMedica Physicians Defiance Orthopaedic Center in Defiance, OH. View the full address on Dr. Skie’s profile.

    Dr. Skie has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Skie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Skie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.