Overview of Dr. Martin Skie, MD

Dr. Martin Skie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Defiance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Skie works at ProMedica Physicians Defiance Orthopaedic Center in Defiance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.