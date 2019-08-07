Dr. Martin Skie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Skie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Skie, MD
Dr. Martin Skie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Defiance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Skie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Skie's Office Locations
-
1
Promedica Defiance Orthopaedic Center1252 Ralston Ave Ste 302, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (315) 255-7075Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skie?
I just had knuckle replacement surgery on my index and middle finger and my arthritic thumb rebuilt by Dr. Marty Ski and was highly satisfied with his staff and how I was promptly seen at my visits. Marty's bedside manor is top notch as he made me feel very comfortable before and after my procedures. I would highly recommend Dr. Ski and his staff to anyone who is looking to have surgery on their hands. I have had similar surgery done on my left hand and there is no comparison to how I was treated and the level of confidence I had going in for my procedures. In the review offered with 1-5 star ratings I was 5 stars on all points offered, but inadvertently clicked on a one star by mistake. Marty and his people are a 5 star group and I thank God for them all!
About Dr. Martin Skie, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1568459824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skie works at
Dr. Skie has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Skie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.