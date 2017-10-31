Overview

Dr. Martin Soto Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Soto Jr works at Orlando Health Physician Associates in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.