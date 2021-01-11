Dr. Martin Spinella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Spinella, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Spinella, MD
Dr. Martin Spinella, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Spinella's Office Locations
Quest Diagnostics LLC60 Westwood Ave, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-5997
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did my tonsillectomy as an adult! He’s the best!
About Dr. Martin Spinella, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1881630804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
