Dr. Strassnig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Strassnig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Strassnig, MD
Dr. Martin Strassnig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Strassnig works at
Dr. Strassnig's Office Locations
South County Mental Health Center, Inc.16158 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strassnig really knows how the brain works which is important when providing psychiatric care. He finally helped me find out the best regimen for me.
About Dr. Martin Strassnig, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- 1083815344
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strassnig accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strassnig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strassnig speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Strassnig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strassnig.
