Dr. Martin Tubach, MD
Dr. Martin Tubach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Primary Health Medical Group6052 W State St, Boise, ID 83703 Directions (208) 947-1947
Great listener. Very patient answering all the questions.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tubach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tubach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tubach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tubach has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tubach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tubach speaks Persian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tubach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tubach.
