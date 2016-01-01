Dr. Martin Tuck, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Tuck, DDS
Overview
Dr. Martin Tuck, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in East Lansing, MI.

Locations
DeYoung Erik D DDS MS2501 Coolidge Rd Ste 201, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 220-6937
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martin Tuck, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
- 1033239744
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tuck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuck, there are benefits to both methods.