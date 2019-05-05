Dr. Martin Uram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Uram, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Uram, MD
Dr. Martin Uram, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Silver, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Uram's Office Locations
Retina Consultants39 Sycamore Ave, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Directions (732) 530-7730
Retina Consultants9 Mule Rd Ste E8, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-4566Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful , great doctor , right to yhe point
About Dr. Martin Uram, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1396781506
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Wills Eye Hosp-Jeff U
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Uram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uram has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Uram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uram.
