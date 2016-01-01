Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin Valdes, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Valdes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Valdes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healing Touch C&C Inc4385 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 824-0637Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdes?
About Dr. Martin Valdes, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1407032899
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes works at
Dr. Valdes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.