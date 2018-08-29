Dr. Martin Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Wall, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Wall, MD
Dr. Martin Wall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Wall works at
Dr. Wall's Office Locations
Bellevue Urology Surgery Center1135 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-8016Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Washington Urology and Urogynecology Associates, PLLC751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 454-8016
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed talking with him, and his treatment of my prostrate problem was quick and not particularly uncomfortable. He has an excellent sense of humor, which is helpful in putting a patient's concerns to rest when dealing with health issues.
About Dr. Martin Wall, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447338579
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wall speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.