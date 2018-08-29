See All Urologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Martin Wall, MD

Urology
3.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Wall, MD

Dr. Martin Wall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Wall works at Washington Urology & Urogynecology Associates, PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Urology Surgery Center
    1135 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-8016
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Washington Urology and Urogynecology Associates, PLLC
    751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-8016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 29, 2018
    I enjoyed talking with him, and his treatment of my prostrate problem was quick and not particularly uncomfortable. He has an excellent sense of humor, which is helpful in putting a patient's concerns to rest when dealing with health issues.
    Bill in Redmond, WA — Aug 29, 2018
    About Dr. Martin Wall, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447338579
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wall has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

